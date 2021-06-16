Advertisement

DPS identifies driver killed in Odessa crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By CBS7 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed and another was hurt in a crash in Odessa on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Ted Wesson, 33, of Odessa.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on Loop 338 at University around midnight.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Nissan and a Dodge Ram 5500.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Wesson, died at the scene. His passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ram was not hurt in the crash.

According to DPS, the Nissan was traveling south on Loop 338 with the Ram traveling a short distance behind it.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Nissan tried to make a U-turn on the overpass when it was hit by the Ram.

DPS says that none of the three people involved in the crash were wearing a seat belt at the time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

