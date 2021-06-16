Advertisement

DPS: DNA samples led to arrest in Hailey Dunn case

Mugshot of Shawn Casey Adkins.
Mugshot of Shawn Casey Adkins.(Mitchell County Sheriff's Office)
By William Russell
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO CITY, Texas (KOSA) - New details have been released on the arrest of Shawn Adkins in connection with Hailey Dunn’s murder.

According to DPS, back in 2020, the district attorney for the 32nd Judicial District, Ricky Thompson, spoke with the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program on the case.

The Rangers then began taking a new look into the investigation and interviewed several people. This investigation led the Rangers to identify Adkins as the suspect in Dunn’s murder.

MORE: Dunn family private investigator claims Scurry County law enforcement stalled Shawn Adkins arrest for years

A search warrant was then requested to obtain samples of Adkin’s DNA. After those samples were collected, Rangers obtained an arrest warrant for Adkins.

Adkins arrested and booked into the Howard County Jail before being transferred to the Mitchell County Detention Center. His bond has been set at $2 million.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing.

