Dealing with COVID-19 brain fog

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Melanie Saiz of Centers for Children and Families to discuss COVID-19 brain fog.

The following comes from Centers:

What is Covid Brain Fog?

Brain fog isn’t a medical condition itself, but rather a symptom of other medical conditions. It’s a type of cognitive dysfunction involving:

· memory problems

· lack of mental clarity

· poor concentration

· inability to focus

COVID BRAIN fog has emerged as one of the most frustrating effects of COVID Long Haulers

For some, even weeks and months after the first symptoms of the coronavirus have passed, the brain fog has continued.

It is also a term for many of us experiencing “pandemic fatigue”

What are some of the general causes of brain fog?

Stress:

Chronic stress can increase blood pressure, weaken the immune system, and trigger depression.

It can also cause mental fatigue. When your brain is exhausted, it becomes harder to think, reason, and focus.

Lack of sleep:

Poor sleep quality can also interfere with how well your brain functions. We should try to aim for 8 to 9 hours of sleep per night. Sleeping too little can lead to poor concentration and cloudy thoughts.

Hormonal changes:

Hormonal changes can also trigger brain fog.

Example: Levels of the hormones progesterone and estrogen increase during pregnancy. This change can affect memory and cause short-term cognitive impairment.

Similarly, a drop in estrogen level during menopause can cause forgetfulness, poor concentration, and cloudy thinking.

Diet/Nutrition

Nutrition deficiencies can contribute to limited cognitive function.

Example: Vitamin B-12 supports healthy brain function, and a vitamin B-12 deficiency can bring about brain fog.

Medications

If you notice brain fog while taking medication, talk with your doctor. Brain fog may be a known side effect of the drug. Lowering your dosage or switching to another drug may improve your symptoms.

Example: Brain fog can also occur after cancer treatments. This is referred to as chemo brain.

What are the symptoms to look for?

· An inability to pay attention. You may not be able to complete a thought, follow a conversation, finish a task at work, or focus on a book, movie, or TV show.

· Trouble with your memory. You can’t remember what you were doing, you have to rely on writing things down to remember them, or you lose things frequently.

· Difficulty with executive functioning. You can’t make decisions, you worry about the possible outcomes of making a decision, or you can’t multitask.

· Your reaction time is affected. You complete tasks much more slowly than you used to, you feel tired, you feel like your brain is blocked.

· Symptoms of depression.

What should someone do if they are experiencing symptoms of Brain Fog?

o Contact your doctor

o Get help identifying the ultimate cause of cognitive issues

o Medication can sometimes help

o Check in on the basics…

o Balanced nutrition

o Sleep is Essential

o Create Routine

o Organize your Space

o Remember to practice Self-Care

o Call a Therapist

o Therapists have the tools to provide coping skills and special techniques to help guide us through cognitive issues

o The mind and body go hand-in-hand—a therapist can help to balance any treatments/medication prescribed by a physician

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.