Border Patrol agents find 33 migrants near death in back of U-Haul

Border Patrol agents from the Big Bend Sector found 33 migrants in the back of a U-Haul on Thursday.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By CBS7 Staff
Updated: 5 minutes ago
VAN HORN, Texas (KOSA) - The lives of more than 30 people were saved by the intervention of local Border Patrol agents last week.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents in the Big Bend Sector were alerted to possible human smuggling near McDonald’s restaurant in Van Horn.

Agents approached a U-Haul box truck and opened its cargo space to find 33 undocumented migrants suffering from excessive heat and a lack of fresh air. The temperature inside of the room was hovering near 100 degrees.

Members of the Border Patrol’s Special Operations Group, who are trained emergency medical technicians, were able to perform triage operations and figured out who needed to be taken to local hospitals and who could be treated at the scene.

A total of 12 migrants were taken to local hospitals, while the rest were treated for symptoms of dehydration.

“Had our heroic agents not been able to free these trapped undocumented migrants, we could have seen 33 miserable deaths in this event,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. “Smugglers do not care what type of misery they put people through as they take their money.”

Officials say that all 33 migrants have since recovered.

