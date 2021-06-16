Advertisement

Black Cultural Council of Odessa holding Juneteenth events

Several Juneteenth events will be held in Odessa this weekend.
By Stephanie Douglas
Updated: 6 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Juneteenth is only a few days away, and there will be several local events to celebrate the special day.

June 19 commemorates the day the news of the Emancipation Proclamation, and the end of slavery came to Galveston.

Each year, Midland and Odessa Black organizations throw parades, pageants, concerts and more to commemorate.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill to recognize Juneteenth as a National Holiday.

Khemesie Green, who has taken part in Juneteenth Celebrations at Woodson Park for years, says the bill is a huge step forward.

“So Juneteenth is a celebration that the south has been celebrating for a long period of time but as a national holiday, the question is now going to be what is Juneteenth? And when that question is asked, an account of history is going to have to be made and I think that as long as we are telling the truth about the history that’s following Juneteenth, then we are making a step of progress forward,” said Green.

That bill is now heading to the House of Representatives.

You can find more information on the Juneteenth events in Odessa below:

