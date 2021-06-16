Advertisement

18-year-old woman freed after getting stuck in chimney

By CNN staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Nevada teenager took a page out of Santa’s playbook when she found herself locked out of her house.

Ultimately, the 18-year-old found herself in a tight situation. She was caught in the home’s chimney, just above the flue.

Firefighters in Henderson, Nevada, just outside of Las Vegas, got the call for help Tuesday morning and were able to rescue her after about half an hour.

Fire crews say they used a “rope system” to pull her to safety.

Firefighters used a rope system to rescue an 18-year-old girl from the chimney of a single-story house near Horizon and...

Posted by Henderson Fire Department on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Adkins was arrested in Howard County on Monday.
Shawn Adkins charged with murder in the death of Hailey Dunn
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Police investigating homicide after body is found in Midland
Hector Vasquez, 35.
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in overnight crash
Dalee Sullivan has been looking closely at her high school transcripts and she isn’t convinced...
Alpine High graduate sues school claiming GPA may have been miscalculated, costing her a valedictorian seat
State Rep. Brooks Landgraf demanding explanation from ERCOT following calls for Texans to conserve energy

Latest News

Border Patrol agents from the Big Bend Sector found 33 migrants in the back of a U-Haul on...
Border Patrol agents find 33 migrants near death in back of U-Haul
FILE - In this March 17, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a...
Biden admin extends protections to transgender students
The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises
Newly planted marijuana plants at Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation Medical Marijuana...
Watered-down expansion of Texas’ medical marijuana program signed into law
Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
AP FACT CHECK: Putin’s errant claims on cyberattacks, Jan. 6