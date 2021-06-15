State Rep. Brooks Landgraf demanding explanation from ERCOT following calls for Texans to conserve energy

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf is joining others in questioning ERCOT after it was announced that Texans need to conserve energy this week.

According to ERCOT, a “significant number of forced generation outages combined with potential record electric use for the month of June has resulted in tight grid conditions.”

In a letter, Rep. Landgraf asks ERCOT’s CEO the following questions:

1. How do you not already know exactly why each and every offline generator is offline?

2. What safeguards are in place to ensure that maintenance is scheduled in a way that allows generation supply to meet expected high demand?

3. Did these generators have authorization from ERCOT to go offline?

“Once again, ERCOT is leaving Texans with more questions than answers,” Landgraf writes in the letter. “In order to ensure I can answer the flood of questions I’m now receiving from my constituents, I demand pertinent information related to this most recent incident.”

Oncor says that Texans can help conserve energy by following these steps:

· Turn off any unnecessary lights and equipment.

· Turn thermostat up 2 to 3 degrees.

· Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

· Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

· Limit use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.).

· If you cook indoors, use a microwave or slow cooker.

· Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon.

· Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours.

