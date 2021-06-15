Advertisement

Southwest Airlines ‘resuming normal operations’ after technical issues

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines flights in the United States were temporarily suspended on Tuesday due to “technology issues,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief notice on their website.

Southwest said on Twitter that a “system issue” created flight disruptions throughout their network and that they were working to resume normal operations.

As a result of the technical issue, nearly 500 Southwest flights were cancelled and more than 1,200 Southwest flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Problems first appeared Monday affecting flight operations at Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.

More than 1,500 flights were canceled on Monday, according to the flight tracking service, FlightAware.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Adkins was arrested in Howard County on Monday.
Shawn Adkins charged with murder in the death of Hailey Dunn
Christopher Gonzales.
Affidavit: Midland man charged with murder after running over pregnant wife, killing unborn child
Randy Byrd.
Odessa man sentenced to life in prison for fifth DWI
Greg Anthony Barrera III, 17.
Teen wanted in Midland shooting turns himself in
Hector Vasquez, 35.
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in overnight crash

Latest News

LUMBER SHORTAGE
HABITAT FRO HUMANITY SUPPLY SHORTAGE
A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday,...
Study: Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
June 19 celebrates the day slaves in Galveston were read the Emancipation Proclamation.
Juneteenth one step closer to becoming 11th federal holiday
The Senate passed a bill that would make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Senate passes bill that would make Juneteenth a federal holiday