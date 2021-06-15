Advertisement

South Carolina inmates want deaths delayed during appeal

FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections...
FILE - This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's electric chair in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina Gov. (Kinard Lisbon/South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)(Kinard Lisbon | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The two South Carolina inmates scheduled to die under the state’s recently revamped capital punishment statute want an emergency order to stop their planned electrocutions.

Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens on Tuesday asked the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals for an injunction during their appeal challenging the use of the electric chair.

Attorneys for both men argue South Carolina hasn’t tried hard enough to get lethal injection drugs. They also argued that electrocuting them violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Sigmon is scheduled to be electrocuted on Friday and Owens a week later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Adkins was arrested in Howard County on Monday.
Shawn Adkins charged with murder in the death of Hailey Dunn
Christopher Gonzales.
Affidavit: Midland man charged with murder after running over pregnant wife, killing unborn child
Randy Byrd.
Odessa man sentenced to life in prison for fifth DWI
Greg Anthony Barrera III, 17.
Teen wanted in Midland shooting turns himself in
Hector Vasquez, 35.
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in overnight crash

Latest News

LUMBER SHORTAGE
HABITAT FRO HUMANITY SUPPLY SHORTAGE
A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday,...
Study: Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
June 19 celebrates the day slaves in Galveston were read the Emancipation Proclamation.
Juneteenth one step closer to becoming 11th federal holiday
The Senate passed a bill that would make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
Senate passes bill that would make Juneteenth a federal holiday