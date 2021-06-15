Advertisement

Police investigating homicide after body is found in Midland

Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
By William Russell
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are investigating a homicide after a body was found on Tuesday morning.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 1700 block of Louisiana at 6:50 a.m. for a report of a man’s body being found in an alleyway.

Police arrived at the scene and identified the man as 19-year-old William Fuentez.

MPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit and Crime Scene Unit were notified of the death and responded.

Police say the death is a homicide, but the cause of death has not been released.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

