Police investigating homicide after body is found in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are investigating a homicide after a body was found on Tuesday morning.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to the 1700 block of Louisiana at 6:50 a.m. for a report of a man’s body being found in an alleyway.

Police arrived at the scene and identified the man as 19-year-old William Fuentez.

MPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit and Crime Scene Unit were notified of the death and responded.

Police say the death is a homicide, but the cause of death has not been released.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

