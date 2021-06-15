Advertisement

Missing Odessa boy found safe

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The boy has now been found safe.

Odessa police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing boy.

According to the Odessa Police Department, 4-year-old Rey Gearheart was last seen in the 3200 block of Redwood at 2:20 p.m.

Rey is 3′ tall and was last seen wearing red & white basketball shorts, a black & white Nike t-shirt, and blue Paw Patrol sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Adkins was arrested in Howard County on Monday.
Shawn Adkins charged with murder in the death of Hailey Dunn
Christopher Gonzales.
Affidavit: Midland man charged with murder after running over pregnant wife, killing unborn child
Randy Byrd.
Odessa man sentenced to life in prison for fifth DWI
Greg Anthony Barrera III, 17.
Teen wanted in Midland shooting turns himself in
Hector Vasquez, 35.
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in overnight crash

Latest News

LUMBER SHORTAGE
HABITAT FRO HUMANITY SUPPLY SHORTAGE
June 19 celebrates the day slaves in Galveston were read the Emancipation Proclamation.
Juneteenth one step closer to becoming 11th federal holiday
Monahans softball star Jazzy Garcia signs with Midland College
Monahans softball star Jazzy Garcia signs with Midland College
A private investigator hired by Hailey Dunn’s father is criticizing the Scurry County District...
Dunn family private investigator claims Scurry County law enforcement stalled Shawn Adkins arrest for years
INTERVIEW: Masonic Lodge Shrimp Boil
Odessa Masonic Lodge holding shrimp boil fundraiser