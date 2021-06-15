Missing Odessa boy found safe

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The boy has now been found safe.

Odessa police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing boy.

According to the Odessa Police Department, 4-year-old Rey Gearheart was last seen in the 3200 block of Redwood at 2:20 p.m.

Rey is 3′ tall and was last seen wearing red & white basketball shorts, a black & white Nike t-shirt, and blue Paw Patrol sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

