Missing Odessa boy found safe
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The boy has now been found safe.
Odessa police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing boy.
According to the Odessa Police Department, 4-year-old Rey Gearheart was last seen in the 3200 block of Redwood at 2:20 p.m.
Rey is 3′ tall and was last seen wearing red & white basketball shorts, a black & white Nike t-shirt, and blue Paw Patrol sandals.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.
