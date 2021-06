ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The McFarland Masonic Lodge in Odessa is holding its 3rd annual shrimp boil fundraiser on Thursday, June 17.

The fundraiser will be held at the Odessa Shrine Club at 301 North Tom Green Avenue.

Tickets are $20 per person which includes food for one and one prize drawing.

