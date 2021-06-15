Advertisement

Odessa College receives $7 million donation from MacKenzie Scott

Odessa College. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa College. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By William Russell
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College has been named as one of the many schools to receive a donation from MacKenzie Scott.

Scott, a billionaire philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is donating $7 million to the college.

This is the largest single donation ever made to Odessa College.

“This amount of unrestricted funding is a game-changer for the college, our students and our community,” said Dr. Gregory D. Williams, president of Odessa College. “The possibilities are endless, and we look forward to providing our stakeholders with updates regarding the fund’s use and impact. Odessa College is extremely grateful for the generosity of Ms. MacKenzie Scott, and humbly accepts this extraordinary gift on behalf of both the students and the community that we serve.”

Scott has made headlines with her donations as she announced Tuesday that she had given $2.7 billion to 286 organizations.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Adkins was arrested in Howard County on Monday.
Shawn Adkins charged with murder in the death of Hailey Dunn
Christopher Gonzales.
Affidavit: Midland man charged with murder after running over pregnant wife, killing unborn child
Randy Byrd.
Odessa man sentenced to life in prison for fifth DWI
Greg Anthony Barrera III, 17.
Teen wanted in Midland shooting turns himself in
Hector Vasquez, 35.
Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in overnight crash

Latest News

LUMBER SHORTAGE
HABITAT FRO HUMANITY SUPPLY SHORTAGE
June 19 celebrates the day slaves in Galveston were read the Emancipation Proclamation.
Juneteenth one step closer to becoming 11th federal holiday
Monahans softball star Jazzy Garcia signs with Midland College
Monahans softball star Jazzy Garcia signs with Midland College
A private investigator hired by Hailey Dunn’s father is criticizing the Scurry County District...
Dunn family private investigator claims Scurry County law enforcement stalled Shawn Adkins arrest for years
INTERVIEW: Masonic Lodge Shrimp Boil
Odessa Masonic Lodge holding shrimp boil fundraiser