Odessa College receives $7 million donation from MacKenzie Scott

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College has been named as one of the many schools to receive a donation from MacKenzie Scott.

Scott, a billionaire philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is donating $7 million to the college.

This is the largest single donation ever made to Odessa College.

“This amount of unrestricted funding is a game-changer for the college, our students and our community,” said Dr. Gregory D. Williams, president of Odessa College. “The possibilities are endless, and we look forward to providing our stakeholders with updates regarding the fund’s use and impact. Odessa College is extremely grateful for the generosity of Ms. MacKenzie Scott, and humbly accepts this extraordinary gift on behalf of both the students and the community that we serve.”

Scott has made headlines with her donations as she announced Tuesday that she had given $2.7 billion to 286 organizations.

