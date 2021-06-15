Odessa College furloughs track and cross country program

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College will furlough the Men’s and Women’s Cross Country and Track program starting in the 2021-22 season as the college proceeds with its strategic master plan, Vision 2030.

A part of the master plan includes resurfacing the current track with an all-weather synthetic surface used for competition, installing artificial turf in the center of the outdoor track, and a $15 million expansion of student, campus housing. These improvements will be integral in a re-establishing a nationally competitive track and field program that will attract talented student athletes from all over the world.

“Current cross country and track student athletes may remain at OC where their existing scholarships will be honored,” Athletic Director Wayne Baker said, “Or they will be granted a release to attend and compete at other institutions, if they so choose.”

“Odessa College has a storied history in track and field, with Olympians and Olympic qualifiers,” Baker added, “And new facilities to train and house track student athletes will be instrumental in returning the college and the program to the national spotlight.”

In the 1980′s, the College’s track and field program dominated the NJCAA National Outdoor and Indoor Track and Field competitions – winning seven (7) Outdoor Track and Field Championships and five (5) Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Former OC cross country and track coach Rachel Keylon accepted a faculty position at Lubbock Christian University. Under her leadership, 10 student athletes participated in the NJCAA Cross Country National Championships and one student athlete qualified for the 2021 NJCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

