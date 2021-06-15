Local pro boxer defends undefeated record while splitting time as a student

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Boxer Abel Mendoza will fight this week to try and build on his perfect 28-0 professional record, which includes 21 knockouts. He’s done it while also taking classes as Odessa College.

Mendoza grew up in Pecos and Odessa, and was introduced to boxing by his father when he was 8 years old. He says his mother grew up on a ranch in Mexico, and was unable to attend college. By becoming a professional fighter and college student, Mendoza says he’s trying to live out both of his parents’ dreams.

Mendoza will fight for a WBC regional title on Wednesday in Chihuahua, Mexico against Daniel Mendez (18-3).

Watch the video above to hear from Mendoza, and see video of him training.

