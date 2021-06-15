Juneteenth one step closer to becoming 11th federal holiday

(KOSA) - The U.S. Senate unanimously passed an approval Tuesday that would make June 19, also known as “Juneteenth,” “Freedom Day,” and “Emancipation Day,” the 11th federal holiday.

The day commemorates when the slaves in Galveston, TX, were read the Emancipation Proclamation, an executive order issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Sep. 22, 1862, banning slavery in Confederate states.

On June 18-19, 1865, in Galveston, Gen. Gordon Granger read General Order No. 3 proclaiming the freedom of all slaves in Texas. The order reads as follows:

“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor. The freedmen are advised to remain quietly at their present homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.

While Juneteenth is sometimes mistakenly believed to mark the end of slavery, this is incorrect. Slavery was still legal in Delaware and Kentucky until the passage of the Thirteenth Amendment on Dec. 18, 1865.

Originally celebrated only in southern states, particularly Texas, as Emancipation Day, annual celebrations spread as Texans migrated to other Southern states. In 1980, Texas House Bill 1016 recognized Emancipation Day as an official state holiday.

The measure now heads to the U.S. House of Representatives for final approval.

