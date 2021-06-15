Former LCS President on house arrest after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The former president of Lubbock Christian Schools will be under house arrest at his sister’s home until his sentencing hearing, according to Federal court documents. Prosecutors did not request Rogers be placed in custody and the magistrate allowed him to be released on an unsecured bond of $15,000.

Because he has not been booked into a jail, there is no mugshot for him.

On June 1, Larry Tye Rogers pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography after court documents say his wife caught him photographing a 15-year-old girl in the shower.

According to court documents, Larry Tye Rogers admitted to using his phone to possess child pornography on or around October 2020, when records say Rogers’ wife “caught him surreptitiously taking photographs of a 15 year old minor female,” as she was naked in the bathroom.

Rogers later deleted the photos and videos, after admitting to his wife that he took “several” photos and videos of the child. Documents state Rogers was confronted by a colleague who learned of the incident and asked him about it, to which Rogers responded, “I guess I should resign.”

In November 2020, an internal email was sent to parents of Lubbock Christian School students, saying an investigation by Child Protective Services led to Rogers’ departure.

According to a factual resume, Rogers admitted to investigators his phone was used to possess child pornography, including images produced using a computer; and therefore, documents state, “they were mailed, shipped, or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.”

The magistrate told Rogers he could return to court for a detention hearing which could happen in about two weeks.

Until then, He will be under house arrest at his sister’s house. He can leave the house for work, medical, drug or mental health treatment, attorney visits, church and court appearances.

He is required to participate in a sex offender treatment if his pre-trial supervisors believe it is appropriate. He is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with children.

The maximum penalties listed in Rogers’ plea agreement include imprisonment for no more than 10 years, supervised release of no less than five years to life, and a fine not to exceed $250,000. Rogers is now required to register as a sex offender.

