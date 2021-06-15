Advertisement

ECISD registration roadshow starts Tuesday

ECISD runs Registration Roadshow to help parents during summer months
(Foto de archivo)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Summer break is just beginning, but registration is in full swing.

On Tuesday, June 15, district leaders will host the first of three on-site registration events in the community – the second annual Registration Roadshow.

This first Roadshow event will take place at Kellus Turner Park Community Center, 2230 Sycamore Drive, between 1:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Parents/guardians will need to bring a photo ID, proof of residency in Ector County (current gas, electric or water bill; current lease agreement or current mortgage statement), and immunization record for incoming 7th graders.

Students new to ECISD must have these items plus a student’s birth certificate, immunization record and social security card.

The other Registration Roadshow events will be on June 30 at South Ector County Community Center and July 23 at Music City Mall (between the Regal Permian Palace Theaters and At Home.) These events are intended to help parents who may not have reliable Internet or computer access and is focused on registration only. It is not designed to accommodate transfer requests, schedule changes, or other campus inquiries. For more information about the roadshows, you can contact ECISD Communications at 432-456-9019.

