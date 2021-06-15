DUDE, WHERE’S MY CAR: Vehicle shortage drives up prices, leaves lots empty

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - COVID-19 cases are down across the country, which means most of the nation is opening up. But the speed at which it’s opening is creating production issues for some industries used to a pandemic market.

That includes the car market.

“We are getting fewer and fewer cars in,” said Justin Slaughter, the General Manager of Lithia Toyota.

Slaughter has worked in the car industry for over twenty years.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” he said.

But it’s what you don’t see that’s the problem.

“Last April, we had 300 new cars on the ground,” Slaughter said. “Coming into this April, we had 75 cars on the ground. Going into this month in May, we had four new cars on the ground.”

Times were already lean for dealerships during the pandemic.

“And then they had this chip shortage,” he said.

Slaughter is talking about computer chips, a piece of technology the size of a nickel. A lack of them is slowing down car production across the country. The country is simply opening faster than production can keep up with demand.

It’s a problem companies like CARFAX have seen alter the market.

“Truck prices are up almost 44% compared to where they were at this time last year,” said Smilie Voss, CARFAX Director of Public Relations. “We’ve seen that as the segment with the largest increase in price, but SUVs as well.”

That’s good news if you’re trying to sell a car, but not so much if you’re looking to buy one.

So, when will it all end? Voss and Slaughter think the shortage will last at least until fall and maybe into next year.

“You know, I can do the best with what we’ve got and keep a positive attitude and continue to serve and help our customers the best that we can,” Slaughter said.

