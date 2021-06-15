Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter in overnight crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A man has been arrested following a crash Monday night that left one person dead.

Hector Vasquez, 35, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of 42nd Street and Englewood at 10:24 p.m. for a major crash involving a motorcycle.

When police arrived, they found a crash involving a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Dodge Charger.

The motorcyclist, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Hall, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say their investigation of the crash revealed that Vasquez, the driver of the Charger, ran a red light before hitting Hall. Vasquez was also found to be intoxicated at the time.

Vasquez was then charged and arrested.

