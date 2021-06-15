City of Big Spring holding fan drive
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Big Spring is hosting a fan drive to help those without air conditioning stay cool during the summer.
New and gently used fans can be dropped off at the following locations through June 30:
Big Spring Fire Stations
• 1401 Apron Drive
• 101 East 18th Street
• 1607 11th Place
• 100 NE 8th Street
• 1701 Wasson Road
Big Spring Police Department
• 3613 West Highway 80
