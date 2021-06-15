City of Big Spring holding fan drive

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Big Spring is hosting a fan drive to help those without air conditioning stay cool during the summer.

New and gently used fans can be dropped off at the following locations through June 30:

Big Spring Fire Stations

• 1401 Apron Drive

• 101 East 18th Street

• 1607 11th Place

• 100 NE 8th Street

• 1701 Wasson Road

Big Spring Police Department

• 3613 West Highway 80

