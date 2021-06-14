Shelby Landgraf signs off

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Shelby Landgraf is hanging up her microphone and retiring from CBS7.

After almost four years as the evening anchor for CBS7, and most recently the Interim News Director as well, she signed off for the final time on Friday.

“More than goodbye, I want to say thank you,” Shelby stated. “Thank you for allowing me to share your stories and bring you the evening news. It’s been a true labor of love and one of my greatest privileges and honors to work at CBS7 and serve our West Texas community on-air and online. It’s with a heart full of gratitude that I’m making a career change to serve our West Texas community in new ways. I’ll be joining UT Permian Basin as the Director of Community Engagement for the Shepperd Leadership Institute.”

Shelby also expressed a heartfelt thanks to the entire CBS7 team.

“I want to express my gratitude to our entire CBS7 team in the newsroom, “Shelby said. “I want to specifically thank our general manager, Don Davis, for trusting me in this role, and my co-anchor, Jay Hendricks -- there is no one better in the business than you, Jay!”

Mary Kate Hamilton will take over as the next evening co-anchor. Starting on Monday, she will anchor the 5, 6 and 10 o’clock news alongside Jay.

“I am proud to pass the torch and hand off the microphone to Mary Kate,” Shelby said. “She has the intelligence, heart and work ethic needed. I know she will continue to serve CBS7 and the community so well!”

