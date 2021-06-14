Teen wanted in Midland shooting turns himself in

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - A teen wanted in a shooting that left one person dead in Midland has been found in Andrews, according to Andrews County News.

Greg Anthony Barrera, 17, turned himself in to the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

He is being held in jail on a $1 million bond.

On Saturday, May 30, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the 3200 block of West Wall Street for a gunshot victim.

Police found a man, identified as 19-year-old Samuel Anaya III, who had been shot several times. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An investigation of the shooting led police to issue an arrest warrant for Barrera.

