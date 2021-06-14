Advertisement

As the summer brings high temperatures, HVAC experts are seeing rises in A/C repairs

By Stephanie Douglas
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As summer sizzles up in the Permian Basin, Greg Fonseca, A/C tech and owner of Trinity Plumbing and HVAC Services, said his company has been seeing plenty of business with A/C repairs.

“Service calls have doubled in this time, and right now, in digits like this, it gets real busy,” said Fonseca.

The trouble starts when A/C units are not running during the winter, but once they get fired up, that’s when maintenance issues begin to arise.

“Maintenance is not being done to the unit, and shrubs and filters are clogged up, or their freon is low,” said Fonseca.

And if your a/c needs replacing, getting a new one installed may take longer than usual.

“Because demands are high right now and there are not enough techs in the Permian basin, repairs can take an hour, and replacing can take about a week,” said Fonseca.

But there are some things you can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to you.

“Make sure their filters are clean, and changed out frequently and make sure their outside units have no shrubs or grass or debris inside the coils,” said Fonseca.

Fonseca also said that if you need to replace your unit, always get at least three local estimates from licensed HVAC companies before purchasing.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS says the man was walking south on 1788, when he was hit by an approaching vehicle.
Man struck by vehicle and killed walking along 1788
Greg Anthony Barrera III, 17.
Teen wanted in Midland shooting turns himself in
Crime scene tape left at the scene of Thursday night's officer-involved shooting in Odessa.
Police: Woman shot after pointing gun at officers in Odessa
Saturday morning, Parks Legado hosted their first farmer’s market of the year in Odessa and it...
Parks Lagado’s first farmers market of the season sees high turn out
Car show fundraiser to memorialize life of Jarod Clement killed in I-20 crash
Car show fundraiser held to memorialize life of man killed in I-20 crash

Latest News

Balmorhea State Park. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Balmorhea State Park pool to reopen on June 26
ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy this week
Teen wanted in deadly shooting turns himself in
Teen wanted in deadly shooting turns himself in
Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas.
Lockdown lifted at Scenic Mountain Medical Center following search for suspect
(CBS 7 File Photo)
OPD accepting applications ahead of Citizens Police Academy