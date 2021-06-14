As the summer brings high temperatures, HVAC experts are seeing rises in A/C repairs

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As summer sizzles up in the Permian Basin, Greg Fonseca, A/C tech and owner of Trinity Plumbing and HVAC Services, said his company has been seeing plenty of business with A/C repairs.

“Service calls have doubled in this time, and right now, in digits like this, it gets real busy,” said Fonseca.

The trouble starts when A/C units are not running during the winter, but once they get fired up, that’s when maintenance issues begin to arise.

“Maintenance is not being done to the unit, and shrubs and filters are clogged up, or their freon is low,” said Fonseca.

And if your a/c needs replacing, getting a new one installed may take longer than usual.

“Because demands are high right now and there are not enough techs in the Permian basin, repairs can take an hour, and replacing can take about a week,” said Fonseca.

But there are some things you can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to you.

“Make sure their filters are clean, and changed out frequently and make sure their outside units have no shrubs or grass or debris inside the coils,” said Fonseca.

Fonseca also said that if you need to replace your unit, always get at least three local estimates from licensed HVAC companies before purchasing.

