Advertisement

Police: Woman crashed stolen ambulance into bay in N.Y.

By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (AP) — Reports of a stolen ambulance from a Utica-based company turned into a lengthy pursuit on the New York State Thruway for state troopers Sunday morning into the afternoon.

WHAM-TV reports that police say caught the vehicle on the Thruway and later on I-490 and into the city of Rochester.

The chase lasted about 100 miles. Police say they later located the ambulance off of the Culver Road exit, and were led down Seneca Road when the vehicle crashed into Irondequoit Bay near Newport Yacht Club.

Police say the unidentified woman driver would not comply as they attempted to pull the vehicle over several times.

The woman was immediately taken into custody and charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS says the man was walking south on 1788, when he was hit by an approaching vehicle.
Man struck by vehicle and killed walking along 1788
Greg Anthony Barrera III, 17.
Teen wanted in Midland shooting turns himself in
Crime scene tape left at the scene of Thursday night's officer-involved shooting in Odessa.
Police: Woman shot after pointing gun at officers in Odessa
Saturday morning, Parks Legado hosted their first farmer’s market of the year in Odessa and it...
Parks Lagado’s first farmers market of the season sees high turn out
Car show fundraiser to memorialize life of Jarod Clement killed in I-20 crash
Car show fundraiser held to memorialize life of man killed in I-20 crash

Latest News

In this Sunday, April 12, 2020 file photo, Denver Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila enters the...
US Catholic bishops meet amid divisions on Communion policy
Balmorhea State Park. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Balmorhea State Park pool to reopen on June 26
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
LIVE: Biden news conference; NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge
FILE - This June 2017 file photo released by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shows Reality...
Reality Winner, NSA contractor in leak case, out of prison
British PM Boris Johnson announces the delay of government plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions...
UK’s Johnson delays lockdown easing for England by 4 weeks