Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center Readathon

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center was hit hard financially by the pandemic. The readathon is a new way to help bring in money.

Students taking part in the program will be matched with a sponsor and have to read a minimum of 10 books.

The executive director Alba Austin of the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center says helping students become stronger readers while raising money for their adult students means everyone wins.

Austin says, “We needed to come up with a fundraiser to bring in some money so that we could continue to serve the adults in the Permian Basin with literacy education. So we thought this was a win-win situation... A readathon to encourage our students to continue to read and learn.”

The event will run through June and end on September 30th.

