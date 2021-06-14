Advertisement

Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center Readathon

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center was hit hard financially by the pandemic. The readathon is a new way to help bring in money.

Students taking part in the program will be matched with a sponsor and have to read a minimum of 10 books.

The executive director Alba Austin of the Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center says helping students become stronger readers while raising money for their adult students means everyone wins.

Austin says, “We needed to come up with a fundraiser to bring in some money so that we could continue to serve the adults in the Permian Basin with literacy education. So we thought this was a win-win situation... A readathon to encourage our students to continue to read and learn.”

The event will run through June and end on September 30th.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Gonzales.
Affidavit: Midland man charged with murder after running over pregnant wife, killing unborn child
Texas Rangers tell KCBD Shawn Adkins (right) was arrested and charged in connection to Hailey...
Person of interest arrested, charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder in 2010
Randy Byrd.
Odessa man sentenced to life in prison for fifth DWI
Greg Anthony Barrera III, 17.
Teen wanted in Midland shooting turns himself in
A major crash shut down the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Odessa on Monday.
Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-20 in Odessa

Latest News

Odessa College furloughs track and cross country program
West Texas boxer Abel Mendoza
Local pro boxer defends undefeated record while splitting time as a student
Texas Rangers tell KCBD Shawn Adkins (right) was arrested and charged in connection to Hailey...
Person of interest arrested, charged with Hailey Dunn’s murder in 2010
Computer chip shortage leaves car dealerships struggling to maintain inventory.
DUDE, WHERE’S MY CAR: Vehicle shortage drives up prices, leaves lots empty
CAR CHIP SHORTAGE