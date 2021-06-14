OPD accepting applications ahead of Citizens Police Academy

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are now accepting applications for their police academy being held later this year.

The 27th session of the Odessa Police Department Citizens Police Academy will begin on Thursday, September 2 and will run for twelve weeks.

Classes will be held on Thursday nights from 6-9 p.m.

Police say that the program, which is free to join, aims to give the public a working knowledge of the department and increase the rapport between citizens and officers.

OPD will be accepting the first 40 applications for the session.

Registration information can be found on the department’s website.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.