Advertisement

OPD accepting applications ahead of Citizens Police Academy

(CBS 7 File Photo)
(CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By William Russell
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are now accepting applications for their police academy being held later this year.

The 27th session of the Odessa Police Department Citizens Police Academy will begin on Thursday, September 2 and will run for twelve weeks.

Classes will be held on Thursday nights from 6-9 p.m.

Police say that the program, which is free to join, aims to give the public a working knowledge of the department and increase the rapport between citizens and officers.

OPD will be accepting the first 40 applications for the session.

Registration information can be found on the department’s website.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS says the man was walking south on 1788, when he was hit by an approaching vehicle.
Man struck by vehicle and killed walking along 1788
Greg Anthony Barrera III, 17.
Teen wanted in Midland shooting turns himself in
Crime scene tape left at the scene of Thursday night's officer-involved shooting in Odessa.
Police: Woman shot after pointing gun at officers in Odessa
Saturday morning, Parks Legado hosted their first farmer’s market of the year in Odessa and it...
Parks Lagado’s first farmers market of the season sees high turn out
Car show fundraiser to memorialize life of Jarod Clement killed in I-20 crash
Car show fundraiser held to memorialize life of man killed in I-20 crash

Latest News

Balmorhea State Park. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Balmorhea State Park pool to reopen on June 26
ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy this week
Teen wanted in deadly shooting turns himself in
Teen wanted in deadly shooting turns himself in
Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas.
Lockdown lifted at Scenic Mountain Medical Center following search for suspect