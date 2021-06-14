Advertisement

Odessa Regional Medical Center holding mobile vaccine clinics in June

Odessa Regional Medical Center.
Odessa Regional Medical Center.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By William Russell
Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Regional Medical Center’s Community Health Center will be holding several mobile vaccine clinics this month.

First doses will be available for anyone ages 12 and up. The vaccines will be provided free of charge.

The clinics will be open on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, June 16, 2021 - 9:30 am to 11:30 am
    • Coahoma Church of Christ
    • 311 N 2nd St. Coahoma, TX
  • Monday, June 21, 2021 - 9:30 am to 11:30 am
    • St. Lawrence Church
    • 2400 FM 2401, St. Lawrence, TX
  • Tuesday, June 22, 2021 - 4:00 pm to 7:30 pm
    • Woodson Park
    • 1020 E. Murphy, Odessa, TX
  • Friday, June 25, 2021 - 9:30am to 11:30am
    • Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center
    • 305 E. 5th St, Odessa, TX
  • Monday, June 28, 2021 - 9:30am to 11:30am
    • McCamey County Annex Building
    • 108 W. 5th St, McCamey, TX

More information on the vaccines can be found on ORMC’s website.

