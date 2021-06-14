Advertisement

Midland College to offer ‘many’ face-to-face classes for the first time in 18 months

Midland College.
Midland College.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By William Russell
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College will be seeing more students in person this fall.

The college announced Monday that its Fall 2021 schedule will include many face-to-face classes for the first time in 18 months.

MC had been focusing on online and virtual learning while Midland saw high numbers of COVID-19 cases. Last fall, seventy percent of the courses being offered at MC were online or hybrid.

Hybrid, online and virtual classes will still be offered this coming semester, the college says.

“The COVID pandemic changed the way we offered courses,” MC President Dr. Steve Thomas said. “Our faculty and staff did an excellent job of converting classes to online and virtual formats in midstream during the spring 2020 semester. Our students also adapted, even though many of them preferred face-to-face classes. I want to thank everyone who persisted. I know it wasn’t easy. Now, we are ready to resume a full load of face-to-face classes, as well as continue to offer some online and virtual class sections. One good thing about the pandemic is that we really perfected the way we teach online and virtual classes.”

Residence halls at the college will also be opening to full capacity.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS says the man was walking south on 1788, when he was hit by an approaching vehicle.
Man struck by vehicle and killed walking along 1788
Greg Anthony Barrera III, 17.
Teen wanted in Midland shooting turns himself in
Crime scene tape left at the scene of Thursday night's officer-involved shooting in Odessa.
Police: Woman shot after pointing gun at officers in Odessa
Saturday morning, Parks Legado hosted their first farmer’s market of the year in Odessa and it...
Parks Lagado’s first farmers market of the season sees high turn out
Car show fundraiser to memorialize life of Jarod Clement killed in I-20 crash
Car show fundraiser held to memorialize life of man killed in I-20 crash

Latest News

Balmorhea State Park. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Balmorhea State Park pool to reopen on June 26
ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy this week
Teen wanted in deadly shooting turns himself in
Teen wanted in deadly shooting turns himself in
Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas.
Lockdown lifted at Scenic Mountain Medical Center following search for suspect
(CBS 7 File Photo)
OPD accepting applications ahead of Citizens Police Academy