Midland College to offer ‘many’ face-to-face classes for the first time in 18 months

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College will be seeing more students in person this fall.

The college announced Monday that its Fall 2021 schedule will include many face-to-face classes for the first time in 18 months.

MC had been focusing on online and virtual learning while Midland saw high numbers of COVID-19 cases. Last fall, seventy percent of the courses being offered at MC were online or hybrid.

Hybrid, online and virtual classes will still be offered this coming semester, the college says.

“The COVID pandemic changed the way we offered courses,” MC President Dr. Steve Thomas said. “Our faculty and staff did an excellent job of converting classes to online and virtual formats in midstream during the spring 2020 semester. Our students also adapted, even though many of them preferred face-to-face classes. I want to thank everyone who persisted. I know it wasn’t easy. Now, we are ready to resume a full load of face-to-face classes, as well as continue to offer some online and virtual class sections. One good thing about the pandemic is that we really perfected the way we teach online and virtual classes.”

Residence halls at the college will also be opening to full capacity.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.