Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-20 in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A crash is causing traffic issues in Odessa on Monday afternoon.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-20 at the Grant Avenue overpass.

The westbound lanes of the interstate are not affected at this time.

No one was hurt in the crash. Crews are working to clear the scene.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

