Lockdown lifted at Scenic Mountain Medical Center following search for suspect

Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas.
By William Russell
Updated: 1 hours ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Scenic Mountain Medical Center went into a short lockdown on Monday morning as police searched for a suspect.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, officers were called to SMMC at 10:30 a.m. Staff told police there was a rumor that a suspect who had recently stolen a vehicle was on their property.

Police say that officers then walked through the hospital and ensured the suspect wasn’t on-site. The officers found no reason to believe that an armed person had entered the hospital at any time.

BSPD was later informed of a robbery/stolen vehicle case that happened in Midland and learned that the vehicle’s GPS coordinates had possibly been in the area of SMMC. Police searched the surrounding area and did not find the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a gold 2004 Dodge Pickup with Texas license plate KJM8464.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call Howard County Dispatch at 432-264-2231.

