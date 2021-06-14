Advertisement

ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy this week

(KOSA)
By William Russell
Updated: 48 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ERCOT is asking Texans to reduce their use of electricity this week.

According to a release, ERCOT is asking Texans to conserve energy as much as possible from Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18.

ERCOT states that ‘a significant number of forced generation outages combined with potential record electric use for the month of June has resulted in tight grid conditions.’

Oncor says that Texans can help conserve energy by following these steps:

· Turn off any unnecessary lights and equipment.

· Turn thermostat up 2 to 3 degrees.

· Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.

· Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.

· Limit use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.).

· If you cook indoors, use a microwave or slow cooker.

· Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon.

· Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

