Advertisement

Barbers battle it out for Best in the West Competition

By Stephanie Douglas
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Barbers from all over Texas competed Sunday in a cutting competition titled The Best in the West.

Barbers showcased their work and best hair designs at the Bush Convention Center in Midland for a chance to win $3,000 and a trophy.

Along with the competition, the sold-out event featured over 20 vendors for people to try new products, clothing, and shoes.

The organizer and owner of ‘the Garage Barbershop’ in Midland - Emilio Mendez - said this event is a way to have barbers all under one roof expressing their talent.

“You got people doing braids, people doing haircuts, but at the end of the day it’s all for the culture and the love of the game barbering,” said Mendez.

Mendez said he hopes to continue this event next year.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS says the man was walking south on 1788, when he was hit by an approaching vehicle.
Man struck by vehicle and killed walking along 1788
Greg Anthony Barrera III, 17.
Teen wanted in Midland shooting turns himself in
Crime scene tape left at the scene of Thursday night's officer-involved shooting in Odessa.
Police: Woman shot after pointing gun at officers in Odessa
Saturday morning, Parks Legado hosted their first farmer’s market of the year in Odessa and it...
Parks Lagado’s first farmers market of the season sees high turn out
Car show fundraiser to memorialize life of Jarod Clement killed in I-20 crash
Car show fundraiser held to memorialize life of man killed in I-20 crash

Latest News

Balmorhea State Park. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Balmorhea State Park pool to reopen on June 26
ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy this week
Teen wanted in deadly shooting turns himself in
Teen wanted in deadly shooting turns himself in
Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas.
Lockdown lifted at Scenic Mountain Medical Center following search for suspect
(CBS 7 File Photo)
OPD accepting applications ahead of Citizens Police Academy