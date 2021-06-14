Barbers battle it out for Best in the West Competition

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Barbers from all over Texas competed Sunday in a cutting competition titled The Best in the West.

Barbers showcased their work and best hair designs at the Bush Convention Center in Midland for a chance to win $3,000 and a trophy.

Along with the competition, the sold-out event featured over 20 vendors for people to try new products, clothing, and shoes.

The organizer and owner of ‘the Garage Barbershop’ in Midland - Emilio Mendez - said this event is a way to have barbers all under one roof expressing their talent.

“You got people doing braids, people doing haircuts, but at the end of the day it’s all for the culture and the love of the game barbering,” said Mendez.

Mendez said he hopes to continue this event next year.

