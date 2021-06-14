Advertisement

Balmorhea State Park pool to reopen on June 26

Balmorhea State Park. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Balmorhea State Park. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By William Russell
Updated: 15 hours ago
BALMORHEA, Texas (KOSA) - A West Texas favorite will soon reopen to the public.

Texas Parks and Wildlife announced Monday that the spring-fed swimming pool at Balmorhea State Park will reopen on Saturday, June 26.

The pool and day-use areas will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Day passes, which are limited, can be purchased online up to 30 days in advance.

Park officials say that light construction is still underway in the pool area and ask visitors to remain vigilant.

The San Solomon Courts, campground and cienegas remain closed at this time.

