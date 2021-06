ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The West Texas Warbirds defeated the Amarillo Venom 65-51 in the franchise’s first ever home game Saturday night at the Ector County Coliseum.

The Warbirds play at home again at 7 p.m. next Saturday June 19.

