Advertisement

Parks Lagado’s first farmers market of the season sees high turn out

By Stephanie Douglas
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Saturday morning, Parks Legado hosted their first farmer’s market of the year in Odessa and it was a big one.

Crowds of thousands came out to enjoy fresh market food and support over 80 different West Texas vendors.

Available goods ranged from fresh produce, hand-made soaps, art, and anything else you could think of.

Some people who attended the market told CBS7 that having an event like this feels like things are returning to their pre-pandemic norms.

“Oh, we are taking our lives back. We’re living, we have not been anywhere. The farmers market is something I love to do,” said Yvonne Wood, attending the market. “I am from a small town so I love the fresh produce that they have available and I am liking the soap-making people, so this is a really neat event for people to get back out.”

If you missed out on Saturday’s farmers market, Parks Legado’s next one is scheduled on July 10th from 8 AM to noon.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS says the man was walking south on 1788, when he was hit by an approaching vehicle.
Man struck by vehicle and killed walking along 1788
Crime scene tape left at the scene of Thursday night's officer-involved shooting in Odessa.
Police: Woman shot after pointing gun at officers in Odessa
Car show fundraiser to memorialize life of Jarod Clement killed in I-20 crash
Car show fundraiser to memorialize life of Jarod Clement killed in I-20 crash
The border wall running along the Texas-Mexico border.
Brewster County Sheriff skeptical, eager to hear Abbott’s border plan
Team USA softball survives upset with walk-off win
Team USA softball survives upset with walk-off win

Latest News

West Texas Warbirds
Warbirds win thriller in first ever home game
At the Midland Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gym Saturday, King Mo held a private session for kids and...
Major League Wrestler King Mo hosts wrestling technique workshop at Midland Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
DPS says the man was walking south on 1788, when he was hit by an approaching vehicle.
Man struck by vehicle and killed walking along 1788
The June 11 total is the highest number of passengers screened by the TSA since the pandemic...
Number of air travelers surpasses 2 million