Parks Lagado’s first farmers market of the season sees high turn out

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Saturday morning, Parks Legado hosted their first farmer’s market of the year in Odessa and it was a big one.

Crowds of thousands came out to enjoy fresh market food and support over 80 different West Texas vendors.

Available goods ranged from fresh produce, hand-made soaps, art, and anything else you could think of.

Some people who attended the market told CBS7 that having an event like this feels like things are returning to their pre-pandemic norms.

“Oh, we are taking our lives back. We’re living, we have not been anywhere. The farmers market is something I love to do,” said Yvonne Wood, attending the market. “I am from a small town so I love the fresh produce that they have available and I am liking the soap-making people, so this is a really neat event for people to get back out.”

If you missed out on Saturday’s farmers market, Parks Legado’s next one is scheduled on July 10th from 8 AM to noon.

