Man struck by vehicle and killed walking along 1788

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Department of Public Safety says one man was killed on FM1788 when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on the side of the road.

A DPS investigation revealed a man in his early thirties, Alexander Marshall, was walking down the fog line (white stripe on edge on the main traveled portion of the roadway) at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, when he was struck from behind by a truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

