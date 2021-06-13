Advertisement

Man struck by vehicle and killed walking along 1788

DPS says the man was walking south on 1788, when he was hit by an approaching vehicle.
DPS says the man was walking south on 1788, when he was hit by an approaching vehicle.
By Joshua Skinner
Updated: 17 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Department of Public Safety says one man was killed on FM1788 when he was struck by a vehicle while walking on the side of the road.

A DPS investigation revealed a man in his early thirties, Alexander Marshall, was walking down the fog line (white stripe on edge on the main traveled portion of the roadway) at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning, when he was struck from behind by a truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

