Major League Wrestler King Mo hosts wrestling technique workshop at Midland Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) -If you’re looking for a fight this weekend, major league wrestler King Mo is hosting a wrestling technique workshop in Midland for kids and adults.

At the Midland Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gym Saturday, King Mo held a private session for kids and adults to teach different takedown techniques and drop throws.

Mo said he loves when he travels to coach wrestling because not only is he teaching, but he’s learning from other fighters as well.

“It’s always important to teach fighters new techniques because if you’re not learning anything new you’re becoming stagnant, and that’s when your competition can catch up to you and surprise you,” said King Mo. But, these workshops are very important because it helps me reinforce my technique because I can show what I’ve been using and teaching my fighters.”

The last wrestling technique workshop is Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.