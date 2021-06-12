Advertisement

Team USA softball survives upset with walk-off win

By Jakob Brandenburg
Updated: 19 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The United States Olympic softball team defeated Team Alliance 7-5 on Friday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The team of college all-stars pushed Team USA to a 5-5 tie going into the bottom of the 7th inning. Then Valerie Arioto hit a 2-run home run to give the Olympic team a dramatic win.

Team USA and Team Alliance will play another doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Midland.

Watch the video above for highlights from Friday’s Game 1.

