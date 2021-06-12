Number of air travelers surpasses 2 million

WASHINGTON (KOSA) - The Transportation Security Administration surpassed 2 million screened passengers on Friday for the first time since the pandemic started.

The TSA announced a total of 2,028,961 people were screened at airport security checkpoints on June 11, representing 74% of the travel volume compared to 2019 and nearly 400% more than traveled this time in 2020.

“The growing number of travelers demonstrates this country’s resilience and the high level of confidence in COVID-19 countermeasures, to include ready access to vaccines,” said Darby LaJoye, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the TSA Administrator. “TSA stands ready to provide a safe and secure screening process as part of the overall travel experience.”

A mask mandate remains in place through Sep. 13 for all passengers traveling on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.

