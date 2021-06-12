Advertisement

Number of air travelers surpasses 2 million

The June 11 total is the highest number of passengers screened by the TSA since the pandemic...
The June 11 total is the highest number of passengers screened by the TSA since the pandemic began.(MGN)
By Joshua Skinner
Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KOSA) - The Transportation Security Administration surpassed 2 million screened passengers on Friday for the first time since the pandemic started.

The TSA announced a total of 2,028,961 people were screened at airport security checkpoints on June 11, representing 74% of the travel volume compared to 2019 and nearly 400% more than traveled this time in 2020.

“The growing number of travelers demonstrates this country’s resilience and the high level of confidence in COVID-19 countermeasures, to include ready access to vaccines,” said Darby LaJoye, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the TSA Administrator. “TSA stands ready to provide a safe and secure screening process as part of the overall travel experience.”

A mask mandate remains in place through Sep. 13 for all passengers traveling on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape left at the scene of Thursday night's officer-involved shooting in Odessa.
Police: Woman shot after pointing gun at officers in Odessa
Car show fundraiser to memorialize life of Jarod Clement killed in I-20 crash
Car show fundraiser to memorialize life of Jarod Clement killed in I-20 crash
Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson and a Border Patrol officer at the OYO Hotel.
Sheriff: Tip about young migrant girls led to sting operation at Alpine hotel
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver
The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday. (File)
Pregnant Texas woman shoots, kills boyfriend in self-defense, deputies say

Latest News

Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14
Delta passengers and crew subdue an off-duty flight attendant on an Atlanta-bound flight.
Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta
Delta passengers and crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on Atlanta-bound flight.
Passenger on diverted Delta flight describes scene
Visitors pay tribute to the display outside the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021,...
Biden to name Pulse Nightclub a national memorial
Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China