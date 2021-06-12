MexTex returns this weekend

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -This weekend will mark the 33rd year of the MexTex Family Fiesta, but this year the location is different.

It will all take place at Centennial Plaza in Midland.

The Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce began planning this year’s event in January.

Adrian Carrasco, Board of Directors at Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce says, “We usually like to plan a little bit sooner but because of Covid we didn’t know what was going to happen… but the governor opened it up… opened up the state... and we said let’s get to business.”

Organizers say the event promises a little something for everyone… from cook-offs, and games, to live music and food trucks.

Many local food vendors will be surrounded around centennial park for you to enjoy a quick bite.

The 3TGO food truck manager, Eric Medrano, says he was one of the first food vendors around the plaza and is excited to be part of MexTex.

“We actually wanted to enter but we weren’t sure how to even get entered but I actually got a phone call… so the phone call they called me and asked me if I wanted to park out here and open up and I said it would be an honor to be out here”, says Medrano.

In addition to lots of food, organizers say there will be plenty of ways to cool off.

Carrasco says, “We’re gonna have some cool down trailers so you can go and sit in there for a little bit… Believe it or not, about 5:30 or 6 the sun sets behind these beautiful buildings back here so we do get a lot of shade.”

MexTex runs all Saturday from 12 noon to 12 midnight.

Tickets are 10 dollars in advance and 20 dollars at the gate.

