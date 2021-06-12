Car show fundraiser to memorialize life of Jarod Clement killed in I-20 crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Friends of a 23-year-old Jarod Clement who died in a fiery car crash are coming together to host a car show Saturday to help his family with funeral costs.

Clement and another man died in a car accident on Interstate 20 back on Monday.

As loved ones are grieving, they’re remembering Jarod with an event that he loved, a car show.

“He was just like a genuinely good person. Somebody you don’t come across anymore, you don’t find guys like that anymore,” Clement’s friend, Amanda Shepker.

“He would give the last shirt he had off of his back to somebody that needed it,” said Clement’s close friend, Moses Casaras.

Heavy on their hearts, Jarod Clement’s friends describe him as a fun-loving and caring person who loved cars.

“He liked every car, it wasn’t set to a certain make or different model or anything like that, it was like everything.,” said Casaras. “We would see stuff and he would just be like, do you see that car right there? We can do this and this to it.”

Friends said for a man who loved cars, tomorrow’s car show at the Ector County Coliseum is a perfect tribute.

“We’ve had at least 200 cars respond saying that they are coming. We have a barbecue cook off, a Kidzone set up, it’s going to have waterslides, jumpy houses, the little obstacle course like bounce houses,” said Shepker.

The car show is set to begin at 9 AM Saturday.

Organizers of the benefit said proceeds from the car show will not only go towards Clement’s funeral but also to the other family that was involved in the accident.

