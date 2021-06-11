West Texas Weather Forecast 6/11

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday, June 11: An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Rio Grande, Davis, Chinati, and the Guadalupe Mountains.

A Heat Advisory is in effect across all West Texas and southeast New Mexico, from 1 p.m. CDT / Noon MDT until 8 p.m. CDT / 7 p.m. MDT today. Temps in the Mountains 95 to 100 degrees. Plains, and Permian Basin 105 to 108 degrees. Trans Pecos, 107 to 110 degrees. River Valleys up to 115 degrees.

Lessen outdoor activity, drink plenty of water, Take frequent breaks, wear light clothing.

Don’s leave kids/pets unattended in vehicles, LOOK before you LOCK.

