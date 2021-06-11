U.S. Olympic softball team in Midland for series of games

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The United States Olympic softball team is in Midland this week to play a quartet of games in front of West Texas fans before leaving for Tokyo.

The four-game series against a team of college all-stars begins on Friday, June 11 with a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. followed by another doubleheader on Saturday, June 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. Game Two for both days will take place approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of Game One.

Tickets are available for purchase on the RockHounds website or can be purchased at the ballpark box office upon arrival on June 11 and June 12.

Watch the video above to hear what legendary USA pitcher Cat Osterman and teammate Dejah Mulipola had to say about being in Midland and preparing for the Olympics.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.