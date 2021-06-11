Advertisement

Two guests on cruise test positive for coronavirus

Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.
Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two people returning from a trip on a cruise ship have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said the two shared a room on the Celebrity Millennium.

The cruise line said they don’t have any symptoms and are currently in isolation.

The two tested positive during a required end-of-cruise test.

Earlier this week, the parent company of Celebrity Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean Group, tweeted the Millennium was the first ship to sail with guests from North America.

All passengers and crew were fully vaccinated prior to the trip, which set sail from Saint Maarten on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape left at the scene of Thursday night's officer-involved shooting in Odessa.
Police: Woman shot after pointing gun at officers in Odessa
Car show fundraiser to memorialize life of Jarod Clement killed in I-20 crash
Car show fundraiser to memorialize life of Jarod Clement killed in I-20 crash
Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson and a Border Patrol officer at the OYO Hotel.
Sheriff: Tip about young migrant girls led to sting operation at Alpine hotel
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver
The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday. (File)
Pregnant Texas woman shoots, kills boyfriend in self-defense, deputies say

Latest News

Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police arrest 1 of 2 in Austin mass shooting that wounded 14
Delta passengers and crew subdue an off-duty flight attendant on an Atlanta-bound flight.
Delta passengers, crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on flight to Atlanta
Delta passengers and crew subdue off-duty flight attendant on Atlanta-bound flight.
Passenger on diverted Delta flight describes scene
Visitors pay tribute to the display outside the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021,...
Biden to name Pulse Nightclub a national memorial
Clockwise from left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron,...
Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China