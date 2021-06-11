Advertisement

Police: Woman shot after pointing gun at officers in Odessa

By William Russell
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Odessa on Thursday.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to the 4600 block of Lamont Avenue at 7:53 p.m. for suicide threats involving a 61-year-old woman.

Officers arrived at the scene and began speaking with the woman. That’s when police say she pointed a gun in their direction, and an officer shot her.

The woman was then taken to the hospital. No details were released on the severity of her injuries.

Police say that the Texas Rangers are now investigating the shooting.

