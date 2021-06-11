Advertisement

Sheriff: Tip about young migrant girls led to sting operation at Alpine hotel

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - A sting operation in Alpine started with a tip about young migrant girls being held at a hotel, according to Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson.

Sheriff Dodson told CBS7 the sheriff’s office received a tip that migrant girls who were 16-years-old and younger were at the OYO Hotel in Alpine. The sheriff said they were told the young girls would be picked up and taken to Odessa, then transported to the Dallas- Fort Worth area.

Local law enforcement agencies searched the hotel, but did not find the children and teenagers. Sheriff Dodson said they missed the young girls by several hours.

Two undocumented people who were part of the group were apprehended, according to the sheriff. The undocumented people were then turned over to U.S. Border Patrol for processing.

Sheriff Dodson said his office’s investigation is ongoing, and they are working alongside Homeland Security Investigations.

