A recap of the Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow

The Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow is over, so that means it’s time to look back at what all went on.
By Kate Porter
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow is over, so that means it’s time to look back at what all went on.

Exhibitors brought new equipment and technology to the Midland County Horseshoe.

The event was the largest in-person conference that the oil and gas industry held since the pandemic began.

Check out some of the highlights of the Shale Energy Conference and Tradeshow here:

