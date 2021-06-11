Permian Basin Area Foundation donates $1.8 million to local non-profits
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - More than $1.8 million in grants are now in the hands of local non-profits thanks to the Permian Basin Area Foundation.
According to a release, $1,843,500 was awarded to 33 local nonprofits during the Foundation’s spring grant cycle.
“I am so proud of our nonprofit organizations who continue to step up and serve our community. We are hopeful and look forward to the day when we can gather together and celebrate these organizations and the wonderful work they are doing in our communities,” stated Grants Administrator Meagan Harris.
The Foundation will be debuting a new online grant application system for the fall. The latest on the system can be found here.
The following organizations received grants:
3:11 Ministries
Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter-Midland
Big Bend Conservation Alliance
Bynum School
Canine Companions for Independence
Cassatt in the Basin!
Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute
Culberson County Food Pantry
Ector County ISD Education Foundation
Greater Ideal Family Life Center
Jeff Davis County Ambulance Service (The Mountain Medics)
Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas (West Texas Region)
Marathon Primary Care Service, Inc.
Marfa Studio of Arts
McDonald Observatory
Midland Education Foundation
Midland Historical Society
Midland Shared Spaces Inc.
Mission Center Adult Day Service
North Side Movement
Northeast Midland County Volunteer Fire Department
Odessa College Foundation
Reflection Ministries of Texas
S.H.A.R.E
School of Constructive Arts
Scurry County United Way
Snyder Community Resource Center
Teen FLOW Youth Ministry
The Field’s Edge
The Prosthetic Foundation
West Texas Gifts of Hope
Young Audiences, Inc. of Houston
Yucca Blossom Montessori School
