Permian Basin Area Foundation donates $1.8 million to local non-profits

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - More than $1.8 million in grants are now in the hands of local non-profits thanks to the Permian Basin Area Foundation.

According to a release, $1,843,500 was awarded to 33 local nonprofits during the Foundation’s spring grant cycle.

“I am so proud of our nonprofit organizations who continue to step up and serve our community. We are hopeful and look forward to the day when we can gather together and celebrate these organizations and the wonderful work they are doing in our communities,” stated Grants Administrator Meagan Harris.

The Foundation will be debuting a new online grant application system for the fall. The latest on the system can be found here.

The following organizations received grants:

3:11 Ministries

Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter-Midland

Big Bend Conservation Alliance

Bynum School

Canine Companions for Independence

Cassatt in the Basin!

Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute

Culberson County Food Pantry

Ector County ISD Education Foundation

Greater Ideal Family Life Center

Jeff Davis County Ambulance Service (The Mountain Medics)

Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas (West Texas Region)

Marathon Primary Care Service, Inc.

Marfa Studio of Arts

McDonald Observatory

Midland Education Foundation

Midland Historical Society

Midland Shared Spaces Inc.

Mission Center Adult Day Service

North Side Movement

Northeast Midland County Volunteer Fire Department

Odessa College Foundation

Reflection Ministries of Texas

S.H.A.R.E

School of Constructive Arts

Scurry County United Way

Snyder Community Resource Center

Teen FLOW Youth Ministry

The Field’s Edge

The Prosthetic Foundation

West Texas Gifts of Hope

Young Audiences, Inc. of Houston

Yucca Blossom Montessori School

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.