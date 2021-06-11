Odessa Meals on Wheels looking to recruit younger volunteers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Meals on Wheels in Odessa is launching a new program this summer to get help from younger volunteers.

Brothers Hunter and Wyatt Smith are two of the program’s newest youth volunteers.

They help out by bagging meals, putting them in coolers and delivering them to the elderly.

Their grandmother, Angela Gardner, says she introduced the boys to volunteering to teach them the joy of helping others.

“We started taking them, they take turns delivering, they like to go up and talk to people. The people love talking to them so what the boys got out of it was just the happiness and the joy that they felt being able to help somebody else,” said Gardner.

You can find information on volunteering with Meals on Wheels here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.