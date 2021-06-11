Advertisement

Odessa Meals on Wheels looking to recruit younger volunteers

By CBS7 Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Meals on Wheels in Odessa is launching a new program this summer to get help from younger volunteers.

Brothers Hunter and Wyatt Smith are two of the program’s newest youth volunteers.

They help out by bagging meals, putting them in coolers and delivering them to the elderly.

Their grandmother, Angela Gardner, says she introduced the boys to volunteering to teach them the joy of helping others.

“We started taking them, they take turns delivering, they like to go up and talk to people. The people love talking to them so what the boys got out of it was just the happiness and the joy that they felt being able to help somebody else,” said Gardner.

You can find information on volunteering with Meals on Wheels here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape left at the scene of Thursday night's officer-involved shooting in Odessa.
Police: Woman shot after pointing gun at officers in Odessa
Car show fundraiser to memorialize life of Jarod Clement killed in I-20 crash
Car show fundraiser to memorialize life of Jarod Clement killed in I-20 crash
Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson and a Border Patrol officer at the OYO Hotel.
Sheriff: Tip about young migrant girls led to sting operation at Alpine hotel
An Arkansas State Trooper is being sued for allegedly causing a pregnant driver's vehicle to...
Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver
The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday. (File)
Pregnant Texas woman shoots, kills boyfriend in self-defense, deputies say

Latest News

The June 11 total is the highest number of passengers screened by the TSA since the pandemic...
Number of air travelers surpasses 2 million
The border wall running along the Texas-Mexico border.
Brewster County Sheriff skeptical, eager to hear Abbott’s border plan
TEXAS BORDER ISSUES
mextex 2021
MexTex returns this weekend
MEXTEX 2021
MEXTEX 2021